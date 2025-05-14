Techmediabreaks Surgepays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) Secures $7M Convertible Note To Fuel Linkup Mobile Launch And Wholesale Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SurgePays (Nasdaq: SURG) has entered into a $7 million senior secured convertible note agreement with a current institutional shareholder, providing $6 million in cash and involving a repurchase of 333,333 shares. The two-year note is convertible into common stock at $4.00 per share, a premium to current market price, and includes a prepayment option at a 2% premium. Proceeds will support the national launch of LinkUp Mobile and the growth of SurgePays' MVNE wholesale platform following its April 1 integration with AT&T. Management projects over $200 million in revenue and positive cash flow from operations by year-end 2025.

SurgePays, Inc. is a wireless and fintech company focused on delivering mobile connectivity and financial services to underserved communities. As both a mobile virtual network operator (“MVNO”) and mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE), SurgePays operates its own wireless brand while also providing back-end infrastructure, including provisioning and billing, to other wireless providers. The Company's proprietary point-of-sale platform is used nationwide in thousands of retail locations, enabling SIM activations, top-ups, and digital financial services. SurgePays is built to scale and uniquely positioned to grow across both retail and wholesale wireless channels.

