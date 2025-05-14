Investornewsbreaks Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Appoints Kris Pederson To Board, Adds Scientific Advisor To Advance Tech And Governance

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) has appointed Kris Pederson, a veteran corporate director with leadership roles at EY, IBM (NYSE: IBM), and PwC, to its Board of Directors effective May 1, 2025, where she will also chair the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The Company also named Dr. Benjamin Sanchez as a Scientific Advisor in February to support federal funding and clinical research partnerships. The additions bring deep expertise in governance, digital innovation, and biomedical engineering as SOBRsafe continues scaling its alcohol detection technology platform.

About SOBRsafe(TM)

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe(TM), where advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin – no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (“SOBRcheck”) and continuous monitoring (“SOBRsure”). SOBRsafe is creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit .

