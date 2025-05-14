Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO): Digital Pivot Targets Nationwide Revenue Growth



New online platform enables national reach with end-to-end purchasing and financing

Management anticipates higher sales volume and deeper market penetration in 2025 Powersports industry demand remains strong, supported by outdoor recreation and rural mobility trends

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Massimo (NASDAQ: MAMO) is entering a new growth phase with the launch of a comprehensive digital retail platform. This move, announced in April 2025, is designed to simplify the purchasing process for its UTVs, ATVs, and mini-bikes, while expanding the company's national sales footprint.

The platform enables customers to complete transactions online, including financing, titling, and checkout, providing a fully digital experience. Massimo expects this shift to unlock greater...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAMO are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN