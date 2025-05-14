MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI Starts Operation of New CO2 Capture Pilot Plant at KEPCO's Himeji No.2 Power Station

-- Promoting Research and Development of CO2 Capture Technologies to Further Strengthen Competitiveness --

- Demonstration of next-generation CO2 capture technologies being developed jointly with ExxonMobil

- State-of-the-art R&D facility to meet diverse customer needs in addition to reductions in greenhouse gas emissions

TOKYO, May 14, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has installed a new CO2 capture pilot plant at the Himeji No.2 power plant in Hyogo Prefecture owned by The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (KEPCO), and today held a ceremony at the site to coincide with the start of operations. The pilot plant was established to conduct research and development for CO2capture technologies using flue gas from gas turbines at the power plants. The plant has a capture capacity of approximately five tons per day, and through demonstration of innovative CO2 capture technologies for the next generation, will strengthen the competitiveness of the carbon dioxide capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) business.

MHI has been researching and developing innovative CO2 capture technologies in collaboration with KEPCO since 1990. The operation of this new plant will strengthen that R&D structure, and enable demonstration tests using state-of-the-art equipment. As a result, MHI will be able to respond more precisely to the diverse needs of customers in addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, such as countermeasure for environmental pollutions.

In 2022, MHI announced an alliance with U.S. firm ExxonMobil, which enables the companies to offer an end-to-end carbon capture and storage solution next-generation CO2 capture technology currently being developed jointly with ExxonMobil will be demonstrated at this pilot plant, accelerating R&D for reducing environmental loads and costs. MHI will also implement the "ΣSynX Supervision" remote monitoring system, one of its ΣSynX (Sigma Synx) digital innovation brands.

MHI Group has formally declared its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 (MISSION NET ZERO ), and the Company is now working strategically to decarbonize both the energy demand and supply sides. A core element of the Company's "Energy Transition," which targets decarbonization on the energy supply side, is the development of a CCUS value chain integrating diverse sources of carbon emissions with modes for carbon storage and utilization. Going forward, MHI Group will continue to proactively promote its CCUS business worldwide, applying its proprietary CO2 capture technologies, contributing as a solutions provider to reducing greenhouse gas emissions on a global scale, and developing further solutions that contribute to environmental protection.

About MHI Group's CO2 capture technologies

MHI Group has been developing the "KM CDR ProcessTM" (Kansai Mitsubishi Carbon Dioxide Recovery Process) and the "Advanced KM CDR ProcessTM" in collaboration with the Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. since 1990. As of May 2025, the Company has delivered 18 plants adopting these processes. The "Advanced KM CDR ProcessTM" adopts the "KS-21TM" solvent, which incorporates technological improvements over the amine-based "KS-1TM" and offers superior regeneration efficiency and lower deterioration than the "KS-1TM", and it has been verified to provide excellent energy saving performance, reduce operation costs, and result in low amine emissions.

