Beltone Holding Reports EGP 2.8Bn In Revenues, EGP 703M In Net Profit For Q1 2025
Commenting on the results, Group CEO and Managing Director Dalia Khorshid said:“Our Q1 performance underscores the strength of our data-driven growth strategy and resilient business model. These results set a solid foundation for what we aim to achieve in 2025 and beyond. With a second historic capital increase recently concluded, we're entering the next phase with renewed confidence, supported by the trust of our shareholders and the market.”
Beltone's non-banking financial institutions (NBFI) platform delivered robust performance, with operating revenue rising to EGP 2.3bn-more than double the figure from Q1 2024. This growth was driven by new product launches and increased market share, supported by strong results across leasing, factoring, mortgages, consumer and microfinance, venture capital, and the newly introduced SME financing.
Meanwhile, the investment banking platform recorded EGP 531m in operating revenue, also reflecting a 2.2x year-on-year increase. The investment banking division posted a standout performance with revenues jumping 6.7x year-on-year, highlighting the growing momentum across its expanded offerings. Securities brokerage and asset management together contributed 50% of the platform's total revenue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- AB DAO And AB Charity Foundation Join Forces To Build A Trustworthy Infrastructure And Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- Keycard Launches Pre-Sale For Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet To Date
CommentsNo comment