Beltone Holding Reports EGP 2.8Bn In Revenues, EGP 703M In Net Profit For Q1 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Beltone Holding has announced strong financial results for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, with consolidated operating revenues reaching EGP 2.8bn-a 2.2x increase year-on-year. Net profit surged to EGP 703m, marking a 1.4x year-on-year growth. The Group's total outstanding lending portfolio also saw significant growth, more than doubling to EGP 30.2bn.

Commenting on the results, Group CEO and Managing Director Dalia Khorshid said:“Our Q1 performance underscores the strength of our data-driven growth strategy and resilient business model. These results set a solid foundation for what we aim to achieve in 2025 and beyond. With a second historic capital increase recently concluded, we're entering the next phase with renewed confidence, supported by the trust of our shareholders and the market.”

Beltone's non-banking financial institutions (NBFI) platform delivered robust performance, with operating revenue rising to EGP 2.3bn-more than double the figure from Q1 2024. This growth was driven by new product launches and increased market share, supported by strong results across leasing, factoring, mortgages, consumer and microfinance, venture capital, and the newly introduced SME financing.

Meanwhile, the investment banking platform recorded EGP 531m in operating revenue, also reflecting a 2.2x year-on-year increase. The investment banking division posted a standout performance with revenues jumping 6.7x year-on-year, highlighting the growing momentum across its expanded offerings. Securities brokerage and asset management together contributed 50% of the platform's total revenue.