In The Face Of Slander, Jordan's Humanitarian Legacy In Gaza Stands Unshaken

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) – For more than 500 days, as Gaza endured a devastating war that rendered the Strip uninhabitable, Jordan pried open a door many others could not, enabling the steady flow of humanitarian aid to its people. And just as the Kingdom's sacrifices were being recognized for their nobility, a fabricated narrative emerged borne of desperation to tarnish the selflessness of Jordanians who gave all they could to halt the annihilation of Gaza.But the truth has its witnesses, and they come not only from Jordan, but from across the globe journalists, filmmakers, aid workers, and public figures who have shared, through social media and firsthand accounts, that Jordan's solidarity with Gaza is not a fleeting gesture, but a deeply ingrained part of its national conscience.Over the past days, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) gathered testimonies from individuals who accompanied Jordan's humanitarian missions to Gaza. Their accounts affirm that Jordan acts with honor, security, and sincerity values that have guided the Hashemite leadership for over a century.A Voice from IraqIraqi journalist Haidar Al-Abdali, who accompanied the Jordanian Armed Forces on one of their humanitarian aid missions, shared a video on Instagram, later circulated widely on X. Speaking to Petra, he recalled his decades-long career in media and emphasized that the recent smear campaign launched by a foreign outlet against Jordan is baseless and undeserved."This false narrative," he said, "exists only in the imagination of the editor or journalist who published it. It serves a particular agenda and attempts to distort Jordan's noble stance during one of Gaza's darkest chapters."Al-Abdali emphasized that Jordan has consistently stood by the Palestinian cause, and that he himself witnessed the humanitarian effort firsthand including aerial aid drops and the deployment of field hospitals, some of which were specifically equipped to care for premature infants.He dismissed the defamatory report outright: "This outlet is not worthy of a response everyone knows what Jordan has done, and continues to do. Clearly, those who oppose Jordan's integrity are running out of ways to undermine it. But Jordan will remain proud and steadfast, above all slander."In a candid message directed at Jordanians and the world, he said in his native Iraqi dialect: "Do you really believe Jordan would airlift and transport aid to Gaza only to demand shipping fees later? What nonsense is this?"A Filmmaker's PerspectiveJordanian filmmaker Ibrahim Shaheen echoed this sentiment, expressing pride in having joined the Jordanian Armed Forces on a humanitarian air-drop mission over northern Gaza on March 14, 2024."The professionalism, dedication, and commitment I witnessed were nothing short of extraordinary," he said. "As a Jordanian, I felt immense pride knowing that we were the first to break the siege and bring aid to the people of Gaza."Shaheen also documented the evacuation of a two-year-old girl named Habiba during an earlier mission this year. "In over 15 years of experience in filmmaking and journalism, I had never seen anything like it. The attention to detail and the mobilization of resources to save a single life was deeply moving."He described Habiba as a symbol of hope amid despair, and noted that such moments reinforce a sense of national duty: "It was an honor to stand alongside our courageous military and reaffirm our shared responsibility to uplift those in need."International ObserversA Dutch journalist who observed Jordan's aid operations in Gaza and spoke to Petra anonymously underscored the global importance of the airdrops: "This is a massive international humanitarian mission. The famine in Gaza is intensifying, and according to the UN, 576,000 Palestinians are one step away from catastrophic hunger."Lebanese journalist and LBCI news anchor Tony Mrad also shared his experience accompanying Jordanian forces during an aid drop."Seeing Gaza from above was heartbreaking so much destruction. I felt joy for being able to help, but sorrow for what I saw," he said. "I was the first Lebanese journalist to witness Jordan's aid drops over Gaza."He recounted the meticulous care Jordanian soldiers took in preparing food parcels, packing them securely, and ensuring their safe delivery by air."It was clear how dangerous these missions were. We cannot trust the Israeli side, and the risks were very real. Yet the Jordanian soldiers remained committed, even eager, to help the people of Gaza," he added.Eyewitness from the FrontlinesJournalist Jihad Farouq recounted his deep involvement with Jordan's aid efforts, including field hospitals and aerial drops participating in six or seven missions, including one led by His Majesty King Abdullah II himself.He recalled one particularly moving moment during an Eid holiday, when aid was dropped to lift the spirits of Gazans: "I prepared comprehensive reports on these missions, celebrating the extraordinary work of the Jordanian military and the government's unwavering commitment to our Palestinian brothers."Farouq praised the speed and coordination of Jordan's efforts: "In the early days, only Jordanian aid was getting through to northern Gaza. The air drops were critical, and I saw how tirelessly everyone worked from the night before, preparing parachutes and supplies, to early morning dispatches."He concluded by describing his feelings of pride and the emotional impact of witnessing the devastation in Gaza: "I will never forget the scenes from above images of destruction and suffering etched in my mind forever."Historical and Political ContextPolitical analyst Dr. Mundher Al-Hawarey stated that Jordan's support for the Palestinian cause is neither a recent political move nor an emotional impulse, but a historic and principled stance rooted in Jordan's national identity and the Hashemite mission of protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem."In recent years," he said, "especially during the war on Gaza, we've seen attempts by certain parties with conflicting interests to discredit Jordan's role. These campaigns aim to undermine Jordan's credibility by portraying its efforts as superficial or self-serving."He added that Jordan has often been unfairly scapegoated by those seeking to deflect from their own failures: "Since the beginning of the Palestinian struggle, the Arab Army was the only one to hold its ground. Jordan's consistent support has always been the target of envy and distortion."A Matter of Record, Not OpinionDr. Abdelhakim Al-Qaraleh, professor of media and political science, echoed this sentiment, saying: "It is no surprise that Jordan, which has never wavered in its commitment to the Palestinian cause, continues to be the subject of malicious campaigns."He emphasized that Jordan was the first to deliver aid by land, to conduct air drops, and to establish an air bridge all clear indicators of Jordan's concrete, measurable contribution."This is not a matter of opinion it is fact, supported by data, actions, and eyewitness accounts," he said. "Jordan's unwavering stance does not need validation, nor does it fear doubt. Its record speaks for itself."He concluded: "Despite immense challenges, Jordan continues to fulfill its duties with dignity and competence an achievement that irritates those who cannot match its resolve."