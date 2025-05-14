403
Royal Decree Prorogues Parliament's Ordinary Session As Of 18 May
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree has been issued, proroguing the ordinary session of Parliament as of Sunday, 18 May, 2025.
