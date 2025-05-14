403
Trump's Doha Visit Is 'Historic', Reflects Robust Qatar-US Ties, Says Sheikh Faisal
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The top official of the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) lauded US President Donald J Trump's arrival in Doha Wednesday, citing it as“historic” and underpinning the robust ties shared by the US and Qatar.
Trump was welcomed by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani upon the US president's arrival at Hamad International Airport (HIA), marking his“first official visit to the Middle East,” which, according to QBA chairman Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani,“underscores the close and strategic relationship between Doha and Washington over the past years.”
Sheikh Faisal also highlighted that Qatar's investment across different states the US, including Washington, DC,“are among the most significant factors strengthening the strong partnership with the US.”
“President Trump's economic orientation is clear-focused on expanding artificial intelligence, liberalising the market, and attracting foreign direct investment. This aligns with Qatar's 2025–2030 vision, which aims to transition toward a knowledge-based and AI-driven economy.
“Consequently, Qatar has accelerated its investments in the technology sector within the US, which will contribute to transferring and localising advanced technologies in Qatar in the coming years,” Sheikh Faisal pointed out in a statement to Gulf Times.
“The US is a reliable trade partner for Qatar, with enhanced cooperation reflected in the diversification of investment portfolios across various sectors, particularly tourism, real estate, entertainment, media, sports, and retail, in both the private and public sectors, stated Sheikh Faisal, adding that“President Trump's visit represents a major opportunity to deepen cooperation between businessmen in both countries.”
