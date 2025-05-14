Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sheikh Bandar Meets Elon Musk In Doha

2025-05-14 02:03:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, met Elon Musk, Founder of SpaceX and xAI here Wednesday.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment, along with other related topics.

