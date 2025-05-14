403
QFC Welcomes US President Visit To Become Pivotal In Deepening US-Qatar Economic And Strategic Relations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Yousuf Mohamed al-Jaida, chief executive officer of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), which is home to more than 170 American companies, has termed the US President Donald Trump's visit to Doha as“pivotal” in deepening economic and strategic relations.
"This visit underscores the strength of our bilateral ties and highlights Qatar's role as a gateway for American businesses into the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and beyond," al-Jaida told Gulf Times.
The visit of the US President to Qatar marks a pivotal moment in the deepening of the US-Qatar economic and strategic relations, he said, adding "at the QFC, we are proud to host a growing number of US companies, reaching more than 170 entities that are leveraging our platform to expand their footprint in the region."
The QFC remains committed to facilitating seamless market entry and operational excellence for the US firms, particularly in the financial services sector.
"As we witness renewed momentum in trade and investment dialogue, this visit serves as a catalyst for greater collaboration, innovation, and capital flow between the two countries. We look forward to building on this historic occasion to further enhance our shared economic prosperity," according to him.
The US President's visit to Qatar underscores more than 50 years of diplomatic partnership and strategic cooperation.
Reports suggest that more than 900 US companies operate in Qatar with the US foreign direct investment to the tune of $110bn and bilateral commercial relationship valued at $200bn.
The QFC and the American Chamber of Commerce Qatar (AmCham Qatar) had in 2023 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries.
The QFC had a pact with the US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) to expand collaboration between the two organisations and promote business between the countries.
