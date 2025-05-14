403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Talks With Trump Addressed Mutual Ties, Regional Issues: Amir
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that his talks and meeting Wednesday with Donald Trump, the President of the friendly United States of America, addressed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing several issues, especially the situation in the region.
This came during joint press statements made by His Highness the Amir with the US President, following the signing ceremony of an agreement and memoranda of understanding, and official discussions at the Amiri Diwan Wednesday. During the talks, they reviewed the strategic cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields, particularly in the areas of defense, economy, investment, and energy, as well as joint efforts to enhance international security and peace.
His Highness the Amir noted that the memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries Wednesday will contribute to advancing bilateral relations to an advanced level, expressing his deep gratitude to the US President for his historic visit to the State of Qatar.
For his part, the President Trump affirmed that he had discussed international issues with His Highness the Amir for extended hours, most notably the Ukrainian issue, noting the possibility of resolving the Iranian issue and praising His Highness the Amir's support and assistance in this regard.
He also noted the commercial cooperation that resulted from the visit, explaining that it would witness further development in the defense sector in the future. Trump also praised the long-standing friendship that unites him with His Highness the Amir, and expressed his keenness to strengthen cooperation with His Highness.
This came during joint press statements made by His Highness the Amir with the US President, following the signing ceremony of an agreement and memoranda of understanding, and official discussions at the Amiri Diwan Wednesday. During the talks, they reviewed the strategic cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields, particularly in the areas of defense, economy, investment, and energy, as well as joint efforts to enhance international security and peace.
His Highness the Amir noted that the memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries Wednesday will contribute to advancing bilateral relations to an advanced level, expressing his deep gratitude to the US President for his historic visit to the State of Qatar.
For his part, the President Trump affirmed that he had discussed international issues with His Highness the Amir for extended hours, most notably the Ukrainian issue, noting the possibility of resolving the Iranian issue and praising His Highness the Amir's support and assistance in this regard.
He also noted the commercial cooperation that resulted from the visit, explaining that it would witness further development in the defense sector in the future. Trump also praised the long-standing friendship that unites him with His Highness the Amir, and expressed his keenness to strengthen cooperation with His Highness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- AB DAO And AB Charity Foundation Join Forces To Build A Trustworthy Infrastructure And Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- Keycard Launches Pre-Sale For Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet To Date
CommentsNo comment