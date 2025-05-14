403
Amir Meets The Saudi Crown Prince In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the Gulf-US Summit in Riyadh today.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Saudi Crown Prince conveyed to His Highness the Amir the greetings of his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and his wishes for His Highness good health and happiness and for the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.
For his part, His Highness the Amir conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the Crown Prince, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and his wishes for good health and well-being for him and for the brotherly Saudi people continued progress and prosperity.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples, and prospects for strengthening and developing them to achieve their common interests. They also discussed regional and international developments and topics on the summit agenda.
The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.
