Amir Participates In GCC-US Summit
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated, along with Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, and HE President of the United States of America Donald Trump, in the GCC-US Summit, held Wednesday at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh.
The Summit was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, as well as Their Highnesses and Excellencies, members of the accompanying official delegations.
