Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Fast Company: Healthcare Innovation Could Be At Risk


2025-05-14 02:02:03
(MENAFN- 3BL) Imagine someone with Parkinson's sipping their morning coffee with a steady hand. A person with chronic pain or overactive bladder enjoying simple pleasures like going to the movies, taking a road trip, and a restful sleep.

These examples represent real people whose lives were changed with healthcare technology.

Yet, as optimistic as we are about the future of health tech and the people behind it, a global talent shortage of 4.3 million tech workers by 2030 threatens innovation.

Read the full piece by Sally Saba and Torod Neptune on Fast Company .

