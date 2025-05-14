Whirlpool Corp. Mentors Help Students Make Powerful Professional Impression

MENAFN - 3BL) Whirlpool Corporation mentors recently connected with the 2024-25 Jobs for Michigan's Graduates (JMG powered by Youth Solutions, Inc. ) cohort at Benton Harbor High School for a morning dedicated to curating confidence, making powerful first impressions, and strategically developing professional style.To tailor the insights to each individual, mentors helped the students merge their personal style with making a powerful professional impression during a hands-on shopping experience. Whether they are pursuing college, technical training, or are headed straight into the job market, mentors made sure each mentee was styled for success.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the last-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approxiately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp .

View original content here .