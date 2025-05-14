Cascale Talks ESPR At Innovation Forum Sustainable Apparel Event In Amsterdam

MENAFN - 3BL) Elisabeth von Reitzenstein, senior director of policy and public affairs at Cascale, recently took to the stage at Innovation Forum's Sustainable Apparel and Textiles Conference in Amsterdam to discuss Eco-Design for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) and how brands can get ahead of implementation. Carsten Wentink, policy officer at the European Commission, joined her for a conversation moderated by Ian Welsh, publishing director at Innovation Forum.

Von Reitzenstein noted the significant adaptations that ESPR will require, which will encourage manufacturers and brands to prioritize circularity, transparency, and innovation. She shared key requirements companies must fulfill to comply with ESPR, including proactively integrating eco-design principles, assessing their supply chains, and preparing for Digital Product Passports (DPPs). Von Reitzenstein highlighted the crucial challenges DPPs will present for businesses, particularly those not currently measuring their carbon impact across supply chains.

Emphasizing the importance of gathering reliable information from the full scope of suppliers, von Reitzenstein acknowledged the difficulty in collecting comprehensive and accurate data throughout complex global supply chains. She highlighted Cascale's Higg Index tools, exclusively available on Worldly, and how they can support the collection, tracking, and analysis of supply chain data for regulatory compliance. She noted Cascale's continued efforts to support its members along their compliance journeys by providing resources, guidance, and collaborative platforms to navigate the new regulations.

Presenting a global perspective, von Reitzenstein emphasized that companies must move beyond compliance to build genuine resilience. She underscored the critical role of education in understanding legislation, highlighting Cascale's“Navigating Legislation & the Higg Index” webinar series , which explores how Cascale continues to evolve the Higg Index tools to support companies navigating the legislation landscape. She also shared Cascale's ongoing efforts to develop and share resources with its members and Higg Index users to ensure they are well informed and supported in their compliance journeys.

Von Reitzenstein reiterated the vital role of industry input, emphasizing the EU's call for businesses to contribute ideas to shape effective eco-design rules and realistic implementation timelines. She reassured members that they are not alone in this journey, as Cascale continues to offer valuable resources and engagement channels for alignment. She also called on the need for collaboration, highlighting the crucial role of industry organizations like Policy Hub - a Cascale ecosystem partner - in uniting the industry's voice to shape the sector's future.