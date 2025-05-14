Should Companies Make Their Sustainability Goals Public?
“There's risk of setting goals. There's risk of not setting goals,” Gitman explains.“Is it going to get used as evidence in lawsuits? We're hearing on the other side, concerns that it's really just seen as greenwashing.” Gitman emphasizes that“The concern around goals is certainly elevated from five or more years ago.”
Gitman offers practical advice for organizations rethinking their approach, including a shift toward fewer, more focused goals, and embracing flexibility and realism over lofty ambition.
A few other highlights from the conversation:
-
Public goals aren't always essential-except when they are.
If collaboration or employee engagement is key, going public with your goals can drive alignment and action. Realistic over aspirational.
Companies are favoring achievable goals tied to business strategy over flashy, high-reaching promises that lack follow-through. Refocus, don't retreat.
With 2025 targets expiring, now's the time to sharpen your strategy, not abandon goal setting altogether. Execution matters.
A goal without governance, accountability, and a clear plan won't deliver results.
Watch the full episode now on 3BL's“What the...?” video series here .
For companies grappling with how to set goals that are both ambitious and attainable, this episode offers a clear-eyed roadmap forward.
