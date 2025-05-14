Empowering Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Through STEM Education And Esports

MENAFN - 3BL) For young people today, technology isn't just a tool-it's a gateway to opportunities for connection, growth, and learning. Whether through innovative STEM education or the interactive world of esports, providing youth with new, hands-on learning experiences offers them a space to build community, sharpen problem-solving skills, and even explore future career paths. Recognizing this potential, Lenovo and Boys & Girls Clubs of America teamed up to provide young learners with out-of-the-box STEM education that would truly resonate, and access to cutting-edge technology.

Most recently, the collaboration came to life at the second annual Tackling STEM event on March 12th. In partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and Science of Sport, Lenovo and Boys & Girls Clubs of America brought more than 150 youth from the greater Dallas area together for an interactive day merging sport and STEM.

Attendees had the unique opportunity to run drills alongside Dallas Cowboys players including Cooper Beebe, Jalen Brooks, Buddy Johnson, Ryan Flournoy, Princeton Fant, Brevyn Spann-Ford, and Kelvin Harmon, while exploring how STEM principles are utilized in football. From interactive stations on passing, catching, kicking and more, the event aims to ignite a love for STEM fields for the next generation by combining the thrill of sports with the power of education.

Lenovo's partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America extends beyond one-off events – since 2017, the organizations have collaborated on a variety of initiatives designed to empower youth with greater access to technology, namely esports. Last year, Lenovo provided dozens of Clubs nationwide with the equipment, tools, and resources needed to scale a successful esports program-a timely initiative designed to address a decline in teen membership that many Clubs experienced during the pandemic.

The esports sector has seen explosive growth, especially among young people. Lenovo recognized this as an opportunity to create meaningful engagement for teens in an environment where they can build both social and technical skills. By aligning with Boys & Girls Clubs of America's mission to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential, this esports initiative is creating new avenues for personal development and belonging.

Here are a few success stories that illustrate how the far-reaching partnership is making a real difference for teens across the country:

Isaac's journey to becoming the professional sports photographer of his dreams

As a 16-year-old from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, Isaac's photography journey began at 13 when he won a Club photo contest that gave him the opportunity to participate in a photography bootcamp and sparked his passion. Fast forward to 2024: Isaac was invited to document the first-ever Tackling STEM event. More than 150 local Club members attended the event to learn how STEM intersects with sports, and Isaac was there to capture it all with his lens.

“With sports photography, you can never get the wrong shot – You've got so much motion, so much action, and it really tells a story,” says Isaac.“I feel grateful that my Club continues to help me explore my passion with new and exciting opportunities like Tackling STEM.”

Using new devices gifted to him by Lenovo, Isaac has also had the opportunity to explore video shooting and editing. His dream now? To become a professional sports photographer.

A thriving esports community in Rockford, IL

In Rockford, Illinois, the local Boys & Girls Club has seen a remarkable esports transformation. Just five years ago, only a handful of teens were attending regularly. Since receiving Lenovo Legion gaming devices, the Club's esports program has flourished. Today, around 30 teens participate daily, and growing demand has led to a waitlist as the Club hopes to expand its program.

One teen, Aidan, was introduced to the Club through esports. After participating in a nationwide Club tournament and winning in his favorite game, Super Smash Bros, Aidan took home a Lenovo Legion Go. He's now able to livestream his gaming sessions and hopes to continue his esports journey in college. He draws inspiration from Jeremy, a Rockford Club alum who earned an esports scholarship and continues to mentor local teens at the Club.

A lasting impact

The meaningful partnership between Lenovo and Boys & Girls Clubs of America goes beyond one-off events or new gaming devices-it's about building futures. By combining technology and education, the program continues to help teens like Isaac and Aidan unlock their full potential. With each new opportunity, Lenovo and Boys & Girls Clubs of America make strides in their shared mission of ensuring young people across the country have access to the tools they need to succeed-in esports, STEM, and beyond.