Global Plastics Treaty: The Journey Of The Past Five Meetings
With 2.7 billion people lacking access to waste management, this essential step in advancing a circular economy poses a significant challenge. In this opening episode for season 4 of Plastics Unwrapped, we look back on the previous 5 meetings of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) and discuss how we can find middle ground between industry and policy to end plastic pollution for good.
Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman
Show Producer: Lisa Desai
Sound Production: Dow Creative Element
Artwork: Dow Creative Element
Episode Notes
