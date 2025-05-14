Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Global Plastics Treaty: The Journey Of The Past Five Meetings

2025-05-14 02:02:01
(MENAFN- 3BL) Episode Summary

With 2.7 billion people lacking access to waste management, this essential step in advancing a circular economy poses a significant challenge. In this opening episode for season 4 of Plastics Unwrapped, we look back on the previous 5 meetings of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) and discuss how we can find middle ground between industry and policy to end plastic pollution for good.

Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman
Show Producer: Lisa Desai
Sound Production: Dow Creative Element
Artwork: Dow Creative Element

Episode Notes

