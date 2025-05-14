Newly Released Rosters Shed Light On Japan's Germ-Warfare Units In China
Tokyo: Japan's National Archives on Wednesday publicly released personnel rosters from three Japanese Imperial Army germ-warfare units.
The rosters contain detailed personal information on members of Unit 1644, Unit 8604, and Unit 8609, including names, birthdates, family registry data, addresses, and military assignments.
Originally held by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the documents were transferred to the National Archives in March 2024 and appeared in the archive's newly released document index in March 2025.
The public display was made at the request of biological warfare researcher and Shiga University of Medical Science Professor Emeritus Katsuo Nishiyama and other researchers.
Nishiyama stated on Wednesday that the discovery of these rosters invalidated previous claims seeking to deny the existence of such units.
During the Japanese invasion of China, the Japanese military established several biological warfare units to launch attacks. Among them were the notorious Unit 731.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- AB DAO And AB Charity Foundation Join Forces To Build A Trustworthy Infrastructure And Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- Keycard Launches Pre-Sale For Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet To Date
CommentsNo comment