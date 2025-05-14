Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (May 1517, 2025)
Doha, Qatar: As the month of May reaches its midpoint and the summer heat begins to settle in, Qatar offers a wide range of air-conditioned outdoor spots and indoor activities to keep residents and visitors engaged. This weekend is packed with world-class concerts, sporting competitions, exhibitions, and literary events.
Travis Scott Live in Doha
May 16, 2025
6pm – 9pm
Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium
One of the most anticipated concerts of the year is about to electrify Doha as global rap icon Travis Scott performs live at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium. Known for his dynamic stage presence and crowd-pumping hits, the American superstar promises an unforgettable show for fans in Qatar. Get your tickets here
ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025
May 17–25, 2025
Lusail Sports Arena
The world's best table tennis players will gather in Doha to compete for the championship title in this prestigious international event. Categories include Men's and Women's Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. Book your tickets and view fixtures
Doha International Book Fair 2025
May 8–17, 2025
Daily: 9am – 10pm | Fridays: 3pm – 10pm
Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC)
The 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair brings together publishers and exhibitors from over 40 countries, offering a wide array of books across genres. The event also features panel discussions, literary activities, interactive workshops, and gallery exhibitions, making it the largest edition of the fair to date.
Academic and Career Counseling Program
Until May 25, 2025
10am – 1pm
Qatar National Library
This free program by Qatar National Library is aimed at high school students, university students, and recent graduates, offering expert guidance on academic and career decisions. The initiative includes:
One-on-one mentoring by industry professionals
University and scholarship guidance
Career pathway planning and job market advice
Register now – it's free!
Al Raqim Exhibition
Until June 21, 2025
9am – 7pm
Museum of Islamic Art
This exhibition highlights the artistic elegance of Arabic calligraphy and its deep connection to Islamic culture. Showcasing the finalists of the Al Raqim Calligraphy Competition, the display brings together works from calligraphers around the world. Reserve your visit here
Latino Americano Exhibition – National Museum of Qatar
Until July 19, 2025
Various Timings
National Museum of Qatar
Discover Latin America's rich cultural history in the first large-scale exhibition of Latin American art in the WANA region. Featuring over 170 artworks spanning from 1900 to the present, the exhibit is divided into six themed sections and is brought to Qatar by the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires (Malba). Book your visit here
Beat the Heat – Air-Conditioned Outdoor Spots in Qatar
As temperatures continue to rise, Qatar offers several air-conditioned outdoor venues where visitors can enjoy activities without the heat:
21 High Street – Katara
West Walk
Crystal Walk
Al Gharrafa Park
Umm Al Seneem Park
Oxygen Park
Tornado Dune Plaza
Al Hazm Mall
Place Vendôme Mall
