Hammes Recognized As One Of The Best Places To Work In Healthcare In 2025

MILWAUKEE, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, has once again been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This is the third year that Hammes participated in the Best Places to Work program and the third year the firm has been named to the list.

"Being recognized as a 2025 Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a powerful testament to how these organizations value their people," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "In a time of constant change and challenge, this year's winners have shown a deep commitment to creating environments where employees feel supported, heard, and inspired to do their best work. That kind of culture doesn't happen by accident-it's intentional, and it's worth celebrating."

"Being named one of the best places to work in healthcare for the third consecutive year is a collective honor and achievement worth celebrating," said Patrick Hammes, Managing Principal. "It speaks to our team members' commitment to our workplace culture and the meaningful work we do to bring exceptional facilities to life for our healthcare clients."

Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group to conduct a rigorous assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. This annual program identifies and honors outstanding employers within the healthcare industry nationwide.

The complete list of 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare winners is available at ModernHealthcare/bestplaceslist.

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 26 consecutive years-including 21 years as No. 1-and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States.

SOURCE Hammes

