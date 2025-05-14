Shelby Cobra 427 To Celebrate 60 Years Of Performance At Pebble Beach Concours D'elegance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Carroll had a strong personal connection to Pebble Beach, racing and winning here in the 1950s and later sharing his cars at the Concours, so we are honored to feature his Cobras this year," said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. "The design, performance, and historic wins of these iconic race cars highlight the legendary pairing of Carroll and Shelby American with AC Cars and Ford Motor Company."

Carroll Shelby, an automotive legend, is popularly known for his groundbreaking work with high-performance sports cars, such as the Le Mans-winning Ford GT40, but he first made his mark as a race driver, winning numerous races, including the last Pebble Beach Road Race, triumphing at Le Mans and competing in Formula 1.

The Shelby Cobra came into being in 1962, pairing an AC Ace chassis with a Ford 260-cubic-inch V8 that was replaced by the larger 289 engine. The ultimate iteration, the Shelby Cobra 427 - with a new chassis, coil suspension, and powerful 427-cubic-inch engine - was introduced in 1965.

"Ford's 'Total Performance' era of the 1960s was epic, equaled only today with the company's global motorsport program," stated Edsel B. Ford II. "Carroll Shelby was vital to our dominance in the sixties and his 427 Cobra put an exclamation point on that success! I am delighted that these iconic cars will be celebrated on this anniversary year."

Four versions of the 427 Cobra were produced and will be showcased - "Comp" (competition), S/C (semi-competition), Street and Narrow Hip - in addition to the first and last production Cobras.

"The Shelby Cobra remains an automotive icon even 60 years after its introduction," said Aaron Shelby, grandson of Carroll Shelby and board member of Carroll Shelby International. "Few cars have achieved the fame and staying power of the Shelby Cobra. Not only does it represent performance, this sportscar represents American ingenuity! Simple but effective, it was created with grit and determination."

The Pebble Beach Concours will also marque the 75th anniversary of Formula 1, the centennials of Chrysler, Invicta, Moretti and the Rolls-Royce Phantom and will celebrate the creations of Virgil Exner. For tickets or information, go to pebblebeachconcours.

SOURCE Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance