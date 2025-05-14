Northstar Care Community Awards Medline Prime Vendor Agreement

Agreement focuses on providing solutions to support hospice organization's clinical performance

NORTHFIELD, Ill., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a new Prime Vendor agreement with Michigan-based not-for-profit hospice provider NorthStar Care Community .

Anchored by its members, Arbor Hospice, Centrica Care Navigators and Hospice of Michigan, NorthStar Care Community provides hands-on care throughout the state of Michigan, as well as support services to other providers of home-based care across the nation. As part of the agreement, NorthStar Care Community and its collaborative network of hospice care organizations are tapping into Medline's extensive portfolio of products. Additionally, Medline will provide products to support NorthStar Care's pediatric patients.

"We are excited to bring all of our NorthStar Care Community brands – Arbor Hospice, Centrica Care Navigators and Hospice of Michigan – under one medical supply vendor, Medline," said Krista Newman, vice president and chief operating officer, NorthStar Care Community. "With medical supplies being one of the top three indirect expenses for hospice patients, it is crucial that we consider both quality and cost for our patients. We believe that Medline provides the perfect balance of top quality and affordable pricing, allowing us to best serve our patients. We look forward to our partnership."

Because hospice patients are often at risk of developing pressure injuries due to reduced mobility, NorthStar Care Community is using the Medline Skin Health Solution program to support its care community with best practice guidelines, along with targeted programs and product in-servicing through Medline's team of clinicians and skin health specialists.

"We are honored to work with NorthStar Care Community as their Prime Vendor, supporting their mission to provide high-quality hospice care," said Cain Madeline, Medline homecare corporate accounts director. "Hospice is more than healthcare – it is about dignity, comfort, and ensuring patients and caregivers receive the support they need. This agreement reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable medical supplies and clinical solutions tailored to the needs of the NorthStar Care Community."

Learn how Medline works with home care and hospice providers to improve clinical, financial and operational outcomes at .

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 43,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries and territories. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit .

