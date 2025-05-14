Ethiopia Earns Nearly 1.87 Bln USD From Coffee Export In 10 Months

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia has earned 1.868 billion U.S. dollars from coffee export over the past 10 months, the highest-ever revenue in the same period, the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA) disclosed Wednesday.

The East African country exported 354,302 tonnes of coffee to the global market during the first 10 months of the current Ethiopian 2024/2025 fiscal year that started on July 8, 2024, the authority said in a statement sent to Xinhua.

The export performance saw a 70 percent increase in volume and an 87 percent growth in revenue compared to the same period last fiscal year, Adugna Debela, director-general of ECTA, was quoted as saying.

Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the United States have been ranked as the top three destinations for Ethiopian coffee export during the stated period.

"This outstanding achievement is the outcome of a well-coordinated national effort," said Debela. He also expressed optimism that the next two months of the fiscal year will build upon the same momentum, underpinning Ethiopia's position as a world leader in premium coffee production.

Ethiopia, regarded as the origin of Arabica coffee, is one of Africa's largest producers and exporters of the commodity. Coffee production is seen as the backbone of the country's agriculture-led economy.