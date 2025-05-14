Amir, US President Hold Official Talks Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, held an official talks session with President of the United States of America HE President Donald Trump, at the Amiri Diwan today.

At the outset of the session, HH the Amir welcomed HE the US President and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay. His Highness expressed his great pleasure with this historic visit, the first state visit by the US President to Qatar. His Highness affirmed that the agenda of today's talks will cover several issues, particularly investment, energy, and military and security cooperation.

HH the Amir stressed the importance of achieving peace in the region, praising his long-standing acquaintance with HE the President and his efforts to achieve peace in the region, His Highness describing HE the US President as a "man of peace" and expressing His Highness' hope that these shared aspirations will be realised.

His Highness also expressed his happiness that the United States will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games, noting the existing joint cooperation in this regard.

For his part, the US President expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality he and his accompanying delegation received. His Excellency emphasized the depth of the long-standing friendly relations that have bound him and His Highness the Amir since their first meeting, and expressed looking forward to working with His Highness at the highest level to achieve peace in the region and across the world. His Excellency also expressed his deep gratitude to HH the Amir for his leadership and the mutual friendship that unites them.

The meeting also discussed strategic cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields, particularly in defense, economy, investment, energy, education, and cybersecurity, as well as joint efforts to enhance international peace and security. A number of issues of common interest and the latest developments on the regional and international levels, particularly those in the Middle East, were also discussed.

The session was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi; Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi; Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani; and a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials.

On the US side, the session was also attended by Secretary of State HE Marco Rubio; Secretary of Defense HE Pete Hegseth; Secretary of the Treasury HE Scott Bessent; Secretary of Commerce HE Howard Lutnick; Secretary of Energy HE Chris Wright; and a number of senior officials from the official delegation accompanying HE the US President.

HH the Amir and HE the US President held a bilateral meeting during which they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, regional and international developments, and joint efforts to promote peace and stability.

HE the US President had earlier arrived at the Amiri Diwan, where an official reception ceremony was held for him.

During the ceremony, HE the US President was awarded a 21-gun salute welcome. The Ardha dance was also performed in front of the Amiri Diwan, featuring cavalry teams featuring purebred Arabian horses and camels symbolising the Qatari environment and authentic national heritage.