Friendly Builds Claim Team With Former Gen Re Expert

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly , provider of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for insurance, reinsurance, and financial services companies, is pleased to announce Fionna Kossmann has joined the Friendly team as a Product Owner for the company's claim solutions.

All of Friendly's AI solutions, including those focused on claims, employ deep learning principles to enhance efficiency, improve accuracy, and increase confidence in insurance outcomes. For claims specifically, Friendly analyzes policy and medical data, finds patterns, helps prevent fraud, and unifies stakeholders into a single workflow to expedite claim processing.

“There is an opportunity to make a real difference in the industry by applying AI to insurance claims, not just by improving speed and accuracy, but by the positive impact this can have on the customer experience,” said Kossmann.“I am looking forward to working with Friendly's customers to explore how our technology can support assessors in making confident decisions and delivering compassionate, efficient service.”

As a claims product owner, Kossmann will utilize nearly 15 years of experience with Gen Re to help manage, define, and prioritize new features and functionality, ensure the product aligns with the overall business strategy, and collaborate with stakeholders. In some instances, Kossmann may be called upon to gather requirements for upcoming projects, provide clarity on use cases, and make real-time decisions during development iterations.

“The claim process is littered with disjointed processes and third-party providers,” said Natasha Alexeeva, CEO of Friendly .“Friendly's intuitive solutions help our clients increase productivity and profitability. Fionna's hands-on knowledge of the claim process and how things work day-to-day in a global company, like Gen Re, will be very valuable in future product development and application.”

