Sky Zone Appoints David Hoffmann As Its New Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Seasoned, Transformational CEO, Hoffmann Plans to Build on Sky Zone's Momentum and Lead the Company to its Next Level of Growth and Excellence

PROVO, Utah, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Zone , the leader in the indoor active-entertainment industry, today announced that David Hoffmann has been named its new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 2, 2025. Mr. Hoffmann succeeds Shawn Hassel, who is transitioning to Chairman of Sky Zone's Board of Directors.

Mr. Hoffmann has an extensive track record of driving brand transformation and growth in consumer-focused sectors, bringing exceptional leadership, operational expertise, and deep industry knowledge to Sky Zone. Prior to joining Sky Zone, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth Holdings since 2021, one of the largest car wash operating platforms in the United States. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Dunkin' Brands from 2018 until its $11 billion sale to Inspire Brands in December 2020. He previously served as President of Dunkin' U.S. from 2016 to 2018. At Dunkin', he oversaw over 20,000 Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins locations, led a comprehensive brand transformation, implemented a three-year growth plan that repositioned the company, and grew its sales by $2 billion.

Prior to Dunkin', Mr. Hoffmann spent two decades at McDonald's Corporation in roles of increasing international responsibility, rising to President of High Growth Markets and President of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), where he oversaw the operations of 11,000 restaurants and $19 billion of system-wide sales across 39 markets. Since 2023, Mr. Hoffmann has served as an independent Director of Yum China Holdings, one of China's largest restaurant companies.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dave as Sky Zone's new CEO,” said Mr. Hassel.“Dave has the perfect blend of experience, leadership, consumer focus and strategic vision to build on our momentum and lead Sky Zone into our next phase of growth. The company is on a strong growth trajectory and I am proud of all the progress we have achieved over the past two years.”

“I am thrilled to join Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active-entertainment,” said Mr. Hoffmann.“Sky Zone has a proven track record. Under Shawn's leadership, the company matured and is entering its next phase of growth, including expanded park development and continued brand evolution. I'm excited to be part of Sky Zone's future as a scaling global business.”

“On behalf of my partners at Palladium and the entire Board of Sky Zone, I am delighted to welcome Dave as Sky Zone's next CEO. His experience and track record of building beloved brands make him a perfect fit as Sky Zone continues to its exciting next chapter of growth. We also want to express our deep appreciation to Shawn for all the great work and accomplishments he has achieved as CEO and welcome him as our new Board Chair,” said Justin Green, Partner, Co-Head of Funds, at Palladium Equity Partners and Sky Zone board member. Sky Zone is a portfolio company of Palladium Equity Partners.

Mr. Hoffmann holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Indiana University. He is a former CPA, licensed in Illinois.

About Sky Zone

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. The company has over 500,000 members and more than 60 smile-inducing attractions, making it the active-play destination to Play Every Day. Sky Zone specializes in hosting the most memorable celebrations through thousands of unforgettable birthdays, team and school parties every year. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone .

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a private equity firm with over $3 billion of assets under management. The firm invests in the middle market, focusing on companies in the U.S. Hispanic market, founder and family-owned businesses, and those with accretive M&A opportunities. The partners of the firm have significant experience in the consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare sectors. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 230 businesses, including 41 platforms and over 190 add-ons. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contacts Martin Stein AMF Media Group ... Jeffrey Taufield / Todd Fogarty ... or ... 212-521-4800