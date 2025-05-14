Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Paraguay National Day

Paraguay National Day


2025-05-14 02:01:20

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the people of Paraguay on the occasion of your 214th Independence Day.

The United States greatly values its warm and enduring partnership with Paraguay as we work together to foster economic growth and ensure regional security. Last year, I was honored to visit Paraguay for the first time, where I reaffirmed the importance of our strong bilateral ties. As we mark another year of robust relations between our governments and peoples, we remain committed to combating organized crime, addressing illegal immigration, expanding our economies, and standing against anti-democratic regimes in our region.

On Paraguay’s Independence Day, the United States extends its warmest wishes to all Paraguayans.

MENAFN14052025004514009831ID1109549425

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search