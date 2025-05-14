Paraguay National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the people of Paraguay on the occasion of your 214th Independence Day.
The United States greatly values its warm and enduring partnership with Paraguay as we work together to foster economic growth and ensure regional security. Last year, I was honored to visit Paraguay for the first time, where I reaffirmed the importance of our strong bilateral ties. As we mark another year of robust relations between our governments and peoples, we remain committed to combating organized crime, addressing illegal immigration, expanding our economies, and standing against anti-democratic regimes in our region.
On Paraguay’s Independence Day, the United States extends its warmest wishes to all Paraguayans.
