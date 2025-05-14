Afghan Team Off To Dushanbe For CASA-1000 Meeting
KABUL (Pajhwok): A high-ranking Afghan delegation, led by Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Abdul Bari Omar, has travelled to Tajikistan to attend a meeting on a mega power project.
CASA-1000 is a 1.2 billion US dollars transmission project designed to transfer power from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan via Afghanistan. Work on the project is nearly complete in the other three countries.
According to DABS, CASA-1000 is the largest regional economic cooperation initiative for transmitting electricity from Central Asia to South Asia via Afghanistan.
The meeting in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, brings together representatives from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as delegates from the Islamic Development Bank and other international institutions, DABS wrote on its X account.
The agenda includes a comprehensive discussion on the project's current status and progress, potential solutions to existing challenges and the way forward.
DABS reaffirmed its commitment to completing the project as swiftly as possible with financial support from the World Bank in order to further strengthen political and economic ties among CASA-1000 countries.kk
