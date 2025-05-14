Logar Schools Get Supplies Worth $70,000

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has donated goods worth 70,000 US dollar to government schools in central Logar province, an official said on Wednesday.

Education Department spokesman Shahpur Arab told Pajhwok Afghan News the materials included books, stationary, tents and other necessary equipment for students and teachers.

These teaching materials would be distributed to 50,000 students and teachers in government-run schools in Pul-i-Alam city and districts by a joint delegation of the Education Department, he added.

Since the beginning of the current school year, the Ministry of Education has distributed hundreds of thousands of school books to students, and the problem of shortage of textbooks in schools has largely been reduced compared to the past.

Sediqullah, a teacher, told Pajhwok he was happy that UNICEF had provided schools with supplies.

According to him, school students in Pul-i-Alam and the districts are still facing a shortage of textbooks, and the Ministry of Education and international organizations must address this problem.

Previously, schools in Logar had received about $45,000 worth of school supplies from UNICEF.

hz/ma