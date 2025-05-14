Over 128,000 Returnees Registered In 42 Days: IOM

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 128,000 Afghan returning refugees have been registered in just past 42 days, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

The deadline set for the deportation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan expired on March 31. Now, Afghan families in large numbers are being forcibly deported from Pakistan on a daily basis.

On its X handle, IOM wrote that it registered more than 128,000 Afghan deportees from Pakistan from April 1 to May 12.

It said:“IOM supported more than 68,000 returnees with shelter, food, medical care, and protection, especially for women and children”.

On May 6, IOM launched an appeal to scale up urgently needed support at crossing points and neighbouring areas for Afghan returnees.

