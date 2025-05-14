SOL NEWS: Kaanch Presale Live At Solana’S Presale Price — With XRP-Like Utility Already Live

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyone wants to catch the next Solana - the kind of early-stage entry that turns a few hundred dollars into life-changing gains.

Back in 2020, Solana was quietly selling its tokens for around $0.20. There were no headlines, no hype. Just a powerful new chain that most people ignored - until it didn't just rise, it exploded.

Fast forward to today, and Kaanch Network is showing similar early-stage signs. Priced at $0.16 in Stage 5 of its presale , Kaanch offers what Solana didn't have at launch: a working product already in use.

Secure your Kaanch tokens now









Why the Comparison Matters

Solana was built on speed and scalability. Kaanch is built on utility and functionality - with a focus on governance, staking, and decentralized infrastructure .

Like Solana, Kaanch is a Layer-1 chain with impressive performance: up to 1.4 million transactions per second and near-zero gas fees. But where Solana spent months rolling out developer tools, Kaanch has already delivered them.

Its platform is live, and early Web3 teams are using it now to launch DAOs, configure staking systems, and manage on-chain proposals - all without code.

The $KAANCH token powers every feature, from DAO deployment to treasury role management. That means adoption fuels demand automatically.

A Rare Chance at a Sub-$0.20 Token With Real Usage

This isn't a whitepaper pitch. It's a live, scalable blockchain protocol - and it's still being offered at $0.16.

But not for long. Stage 6 of the presale is already confirmed at $0.32, and listings are expected after that. As more teams integrate Kaanch and token visibility grows, it's only a matter of time before the price catches up to the product.

Presale access is open her







Final Word

Catching the next Solana isn't about luck - it's about spotting patterns.

A high-performing chain. A low entry price. A working product. A token that does more than sit idle.

Kaanch checks every box. And right now, before listings hit, you still have time to act.

Join the presale before Stage 6 begin

Don't miss out on this chance to be part of the future of blockchain technology!

For more details and to join the presale, visit:

Website | Presale | Twitter/X | Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice

Contact:

Ved Singh

...

Disclaimer : This is a paid post and is provided by Kaanch Network. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at