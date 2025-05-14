1.95M Acres Of State Land Retrieved Nationwide: Sharaie

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): About 1.95 million acres of usurped state land was wrested back across the country during the past three years, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting Minister for Justice Maulvi Abdul Hakim Sharaie, Acting Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Maulvi Ataullah Omari, Deputy Minister for Border and Tribal Affairs, General Director of Affairs Maulvi Noorul Had Anwar, Supreme Court Representative and Director of the Emirate's Cases Maulvi Ehsanullah Wasiq visited southern Ghazni province on Wednesday.

MoJ Acting Minister and Head of Land Grab Prevention and Restitution Commission (LGPRC) Sharaie said millions of acres of state land had been usurped in the country due to tyranny, favoritism and injustice during the past government.

Since the commission's establishment, 1.95 million acres of usurped land has been returned across the country, and the commission is working to return millions more acres of land, he added.

According to him, the usurpation was mostly carried out by powerful and corrupt circles, and the Islamic Emirate has stopped them without any distinction or position, and this process will continue with greater seriousness.

The lands liberated from usurpation will be distributed to traders, industrialists, farmers, the general public, and the poor according to various procedures, Sharaie explained.

Ghazni Governor Mullah Abdul Samad Javed said millions of acres land remained encroached upon in Ghazni.

He said about 500,000 acres of usurped land has been registered and 20,000 acres of Emirati land has been confirmed and returned.

In 1401 solar year, IEA approved regulation on the prevention of land usurpation and restitution of usurped lands in four chapters and 21 articles, and also approved the bill on the commission for LGPRC in 9 articles.

hz/ma