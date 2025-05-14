Eastern Indigo Snakes Released In Alabama And Florida As Part Of Long-Term Reintroduction Effort

Eastern Indigo Snake. Photo by Ben Stegenga.

Houston Chandler, Orianne Society's Director of Science, releases Eastern Indigo Snake into the wild in Alabama. Photo by Francesca Erickson.

The Orianne Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of reptiles, amphibians and the ecosystems they inhabit.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant milestone for conservation, Eastern Indigo Snakes-revered as the "Emperors of the Forest"-have been reintroduced into the wild in Alabama and Florida. This release is part of a long-term initiative to restore these endangered apex predators to the western portion of their historic range, where they play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.

This reintroduction effort aims to bring Eastern Indigo Snakes back to areas where they were extirpated decades ago, with captive-bred and head-started snakes now being released at carefully selected sites in both Alabama and Florida. Annual releases are designed to create stable, self-sustaining populations on protected landscapes with enough habitat to support the species. This year, 44 snakes were released in Alabama and another 42 snakes were released in Florida, bringing the total number of snakes released across both sites to over 500.

"The partnership-driven effort to recover indigo snake populations in the Gulf Region stands as one of the most ambitious and inspiring conservation initiatives ever undertaken." says Dr. Chris Jenkins, CEO of The Orianne Society , "It's a testament to what we can achieve when we work together to restore what was once lost.”

The Eastern Indigo Snake is North America's longest native snake, reaching lengths over eight feet. Known for its striking iridescent blue-black coloration and docile nature, the species helps regulate populations of small animals-including both venomous and non-venomous snakes-and relies on Gopher Tortoise burrows for winter shelter in the northern part of its range.

The reintroduction project is supported by a broad and committed partnership of conservation organizations, government agencies, zoos, and research institutions, including The Orianne Society, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens' Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Geological Survey, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Nature Conservancy, Zoo Atlanta, Auburn University, Welaka National Fish Hatchery, and the Joseph W. Jones Ecological Research Center.

These reintroduction and monitoring efforts are currently being supported by a variety of funding sources, including a Recovery Challenge Grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This funding supports captive breeding efforts and allowed partners to come together earlier this year for a multi-day workshop focused on long-term project success.

”Working with this partnership has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my career,” says Dr. Houston Chandler, Science Director for The Orianne Society.“We have been able to make meaningful progress towards recovering one of the most charismatic species inhabiting longleaf pine forests in the southeastern United States.”

In addition to supporting reintroductions, The Orianne Society continues long-term research and monitoring of Eastern Indigo Snake populations in Georgia. Over the past nine years, the team has completed over 525 surveys and logged nearly 2,300 person hours searching for this elusive reptile-efforts that contribute essential data for this endangered species' recovery. Data collected from wild populations are used as a benchmark for determining success of reintroduction efforts.

To learn more about the Eastern Indigo Snake and The Orianne Society's conservation efforts, visit .

About The Orianne Society: The Orianne Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that focuses on the conservation of reptiles, amphibians, and their ecosystems. By conducting research, implementing conservation action and educating the public about the importance of these species, the organization seeks to protect and restore reptile and amphibian populations in the places most important to them.

