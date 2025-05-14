Rob Tétrault's 'Run With Rob' Campaign Returns To New Brunswick In May 2025 To Advocate For Universal Ccmv Screening

Rob Tetrault standing in the snow

WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned endurance athlete and philanthropist Rob Tétrault is set to bring his impactful "Run With Rob " campaign back to New Brunswick this May. Building on the momentum of previous years, Tétrault aims to raise awareness and funds for congenital cytomegalovirus (cCMV), the leading infectious cause of birth defects in Canada.From May 4 to May 16, Tétrault will traverse New Brunswick, running two half-marathons daily over 13 days. This ambitious endeavor is not only a testament to his athletic prowess but also a call to action for the implementation of universal newborn screening for cCMV in the Maritimes. While several Canadian provinces have adopted such screening programs, the Maritimes have yet to follow suit."Early detection of cCMV can significantly improve outcomes for affected infants," said Tétrault. "Through this run, we hope to inspire change and ensure every newborn in the Maritimes has the best possible start in life."The 2025 campaign follows Tétrault's previous runs across Manitoba in 2023 and New Brunswick in 2024, where he covered 506 and 548 kilometers respectively. These events have not only raised substantial funds for CMV Canada but have also heightened public awareness about the importance of early cCMV detection.Participants are encouraged to join Tétrault for segments of the run, with options ranging from 5 km to full marathons. Community involvement is a cornerstone of the campaign, emphasizing collective action in the fight against cCMV.For more information on the "Run With Rob" campaign, including registration details and ways to support the cause, please visit runwithrob.About Rob TétraultRob Tétrault is a respected wealth management advisor known for his strategic philanthropy and commitment to community development. He leads The Tétrault Wealth Advisory Group, focusing on sustainable and impactful giving. Tétrault is also a Portfolio Manager at CG Wealth Management and head of The Tétrault Wealth Advisory Group.

