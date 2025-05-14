MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The FDA's current process discourages innovation at the exact moment Americans are demanding more control over their health," said Patty Post, founder and CEO of Checkable. "We need a regulatory model built for the 21st century-and this mandate may be the inflection point we've waited for."

Checkable Health Urges Rx-to-OTC Reform: 'It's Time to End the Bottleneck'

Bringing the Voice of Innovation to Washington

Patty Post will speak on May 15 at the Food and Drug Law Institute (FDLI) Annual Conference in Washington, D.C., joining the panel:

Home as a Healthcare Hub: CDRH's Vision and What it Means for Device Companies

Moderated by Jeremiah Kelly, Partner, Venable LLP

The panel will explore how manufacturers can develop and commercialize medical devices that function safely and effectively in the home. Post will bring a firsthand perspective from a startup navigating the regulatory environment to deliver diagnostic tools directly to consumers.

"For families, the home is often the first place care begins-our policies and products should reflect that," said Post. "We need regulation that meets patients where they are."

Rx-to-OTC Reform: A Missed Opportunity-Until Now

Between 2019 and 2024, fewer than 10 drugs were approved for over-the-counter (OTC) use-compared to 18 in the previous five years. Safe, proven products like antihistamines, migraine treatments, and diagnostic tools remain prescription -only not due to scientific concerns , but because of cost, bureaucracy, and risk aversion.

According to industry estimates, more than 80% of urgent care visits for sore throats result in unnecessary prescriptions, adding strain and expense to an already overloaded system.

"This is a systemic failure that costs billions and delays care," said Post. "And it's a burden that falls squarely on families."

The Checkable Mission: Redefining What's Possible at Home

Checkable's journey began with a simple question: Why can't I test for strep throat at home? That question launched a multi-year regulatory and clinical journey to bring the first FDA-authorized, at-home strep test to market. The company is poised to become the first in the U.S. to do so.

"This isn't just about Checkable," Post emphasized. "It's about unleashing a new wave of innovation-one that puts families in control of their health."

A National Call to Act

Checkable is urging policymakers, healthcare leaders, and fellow entrepreneurs to support regulatory frameworks that speed access to safe, effective OTC solutions.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity," Post said. "We can transform healthcare access-but only if we act boldly and collectively. The future of healthcare doesn't live in a waiting room. It lives at home."

Checkable and Powers of Reasoning

To ensure its message reaches consumers in a clear, compelling, and impactful way at launch, Checkable has partnered with Powers of Reasoning, a media and strategy firm known for its deep expertise across the ecosystem. Together, they are building a data-driven approach to awareness, education, and access-so that more families can confidently take health into their own hands.

