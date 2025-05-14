Relief At The Pump? Former Pentagon Insider Says A $150 Trillion U.S. Asset Could Be The Key To Ending Energy Dependence For Good
WASHINGTON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For millions of Americans, the rising cost of gas has become more than an inconvenience - it's a daily pressure that reshapes budgets and limits freedom.
But according to former CIA advisor Jim Rickards, that may be about to change.
“We're looking at the possibility of $2 gas... maybe even $1 again,” Rickards says. “And this time, it's not a campaign promise - it's backed by real assets and real law.”
That real asset? A $150 trillion trove of natural wealth - copper, lithium, and rare earths - buried beneath federal land and largely untouched... until now.
THE LEGAL BLOCKADE HAS BEEN BROKEN
Thanks to the Supreme Court's 2024 repeal of the Chevron Doctrine, federal agencies no longer hold unchecked power over land-use and resource access decisions.
“For the first time in decades, the courts - not the bureaucracy - will decide how this land can be used,” Rickards explains.“And that opens up options we've never had access to.”
Coupled with a new series of executive orders under President Trump , Rickards says this ruling could unlock one of the greatest missed opportunities in U.S. history.
THE PROMISE OF ENERGY INDEPENDENCE - FULFILLED
The resource in question has been federally documented, mapped, and valued - with total strategic potential estimated as high as $150 trillion.
“This isn't speculation,” Rickards says. “It's a documented national asset - and it could become the single most important tool for rebuilding the American middle class.”
By tapping into these reserves, Rickards says the U.S. could slash energy costs, reduce reliance on hostile foreign suppliers, and restore economic power to American families.
A NEW ERA OF CONTROL - FOR THE PEOPLE
Rickards has released a private briefing detailing how this little-known asset ties into Trump's broader economic agenda - and what could come next for fuel prices, national power, and U.S. consumers.
“We're not waiting on a miracle,” he says. “We're finally using what's been ours all along.”
About Jim Rickards
Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He has spent four decades decoding the hidden levers of global finance and U.S. strategy. His bestselling books include Currency Wars, The Road to Ruin, and The Death of Money.
