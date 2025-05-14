Two Dallas/Fort Worth Area Environmental Businesses Complete Sale Of Assets To Publicly Traded Company

NASHVILLE, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Capital Advisors (TCA) announced today the sale of two commonly owned environmental businesses to a publicly traded company in a combined asset purchase. The acquisition positions the acquirer to garner a significant market share in the provision of environmental testing products and services in North America.

TCA advised on deal terms and provided significant financial, accounting, tax and general due diligence support.

“We were proud to be involved in the transaction of these two businesses, which marked a significant event in the lives of the families who owned them,” remarked Peter Deming, Managing Director of TCA.“We're very pleased with how the succession of these two businesses were handled, the consideration given to hardworking employees, the achievement of management's goals, and the solidification of the owners' legacies. Our Firm's ability to serve these families extends well beyond this transaction, bringing to bear the significant planning and financial resources of Truxton Wealth and Truxton Banking to provide world-class service.”

Maynard Nexsen served as legal counsel for the sellers, led by Robert Waller and Brian Howaniec.

"Truxton Capital Advisors provided exceptional guidance throughout the entire process,” stated the longtime family business owner.“Their expertise, professionalism, and unwavering support were integral to the successful execution of the transaction."

Truxton Capital Advisors (TCA) provides family-owned businesses with thoughtful, consultative services and investment banking strategies to meet their capital needs. Through a comprehensive, relationship-focused approach, TCA delivers highly sophisticated, tax-sensitive solutions to maximize desired outcomes both for the business today and for the family long-term.

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.