Setú: Latin American Entrepreneur Siblings Reimagine Men's Skincare Through Innovation And Cultural Identity

Setú Personal Care

Setú. Made with Latin American Ingredients

Lávate, Protégete, Hidrátate, Recupérate con Setú

Latino siblings launch Setú, a men's skincare brand powered by science and Latin American ingredients to close the cultural gap in personal care.

- Ricardo ArandaAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Setú , a bold new men's skincare brand, was launched by Venezuelan siblings Ricardo Aranda and Dr. Jennifer Aranda, who serve as the company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technical Officer, respectively. Their purpose: to close the representation gap in men's skincare by blending high-performance science with the rich traditions and legendary ingredients of Latin America.Setú's Origin Story: A Family Vision Born from ExperienceTogether, Jennifer and Ricardo bring decades of expertise in dermatology and global brand-building to offer a skincare line that's not only effective but culturally relevant. Their journey began when Jennifer observed a growing number of male patients seeking skincare advice but facing limited, often generic, product options. Meanwhile, Ricardo was working with Latino-led startups, consistently coming across the same challenge: the Latino market and its spending power continued to grow in the U.S., yet remained overlooked by many industries.Their shared vision led to the creation of Setú - a modern skincare brand powered by science and legendary Latin American ingredients, including guaraná, yerba mate, moringa, camu camu, açaí, and maca root, sourced from Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and beyond.The national research they conducted in 2024 confirmed the business potential: over 85% of Hispanic male respondents said they would buy or definitely buy Setú. The concept also resonated with Gen Z, women, and non-Hispanic consumers who praised the original formulas, vibrant packaging, and cultural authenticity.One male respondent shared:“It's exciting to see something made for us - ingredients I recognize, but in a way that feels modern and elevated.”One female respondent added:“I like that it's a Latin company owned by a Latina dermatologist. I'd buy it for my boyfriend, and I love the ingredients.”Within hours of launching, Setú earned over 580 media pickups and nearly 200 million viewers, surpassing all of their coverage expectations and validating the unmet demand in the ever-growing men's personal care market.Ricardo Aranda: CEO, Brand Strategist, and Cultural StorytellerAs CEO of Setú, Ricardo Aranda brings over 20 years of leadership in the consumer goods industry, with global roles in food, apparel, and consumer products. An MBA graduate from Cornell University, he is also the founder of Global Brand Consultants, where he advises multicultural and Latino-led startups on strategy and growth.“Latino men take pride in who they are, where they come from, and-just as importantly-how they look and feel,” Ricardo explains.“Yet when it comes to skincare, the industry has largely overlooked them, offering generic solutions that miss the mark. Setú is our way of saying: we hear you, we see you. It's a brand that honors our heritage, delivers real performance, and reflects the depth of our cultural identity.”Dr. Jennifer Aranda: Dermatologist, Educator, and Chief Technical OfficerDr. Jennifer Aranda is a board-certified dermatologist and global health advocate. A summa cum laude graduate of Emory University School of Medicine, she completed her residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and earned the Physician Scholar in International Health award from Yale and Johnson & Johnson. Her work has taken her to Peru, Tanzania, and Uganda to treat underserved populations and study tropical dermatology.Now, as Setú's Chief Technical Officer, Jennifer leads product development, combining clinical rigor with culturally meaningful ingredients.“As a Latina dermatologist, this work is deeply personal. I set out to create something that's not only effective but also proudly rooted in our culture. That's why every Setú formula blends proven actives with ingredients that have shaped us in Latin America for generations. My goal is to honor that heritage while delivering high-performance skincare for today's modern man.”A Brand Rooted in Culture, Built for the Modern ManSetú is more than just skincare - it's a platform for personal confidence and a portal to cultural visibility. Designed to be effective and easy to use, the complete product line empowers men to take control of their skincare routine while staying connected to their roots.With Ricardo leading the brand's vision and operations, and Jennifer driving innovation, Setú is quickly becoming a category-defining brand for Latino and multicultural men.Discover the new standard in men's skincare. Shop the collection at setupersonalcare and follow their journey on Instagram .Asset Downloads: setupersonalcare/pages/media-1Media Contact: ...

Ricardo Aranda

Setú Personal Care

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Setú is a modern men's personal care brand that combines the power of science with the richness of Latin America's natural ingredients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.