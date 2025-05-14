Celebrity Hairstylist And Grooming Expert Sean James Joins The Legendary Celestine Agency

Sean James. Picture taken by Andrew Eccles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned hairstylist and men's grooming expert Sean James is proud to announce his official signing with the Celestine Agency , the premier agency representing top-tier talent in hair, makeup, and photography across film, television, fashion, and editorial. James joins the dynamic team led by Frank Moore, Agency Director, in a move that marks a bold and exciting next chapter in his accomplished career.

Celestine Agency, located in the heart of Los Angeles, is known for its work with global fashion houses and entertainment giants, including Vogue, Vanity Fair, Netflix, HBO, Apple TV+, Dior, Balenciaga, Gucci, Amazon, Paramount, and Disney. The agency has long been a hub for tastemakers behind the scenes of the industry's most iconic moments.

Sean James is best known for his precision, versatility, and deeply creative approach to styling. Most recently, he crafted the signature looks for Jamie Lee Curtis in Disney's upcoming“Freaky Friday 2” and contributed to the new crime drama series“Scarpetta,” starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Nicole Kidman. Currently working on NBC's The Wall as key host, Hair and Make Up.

A proud member of Local 706, Sean specializes in men's grooming, women's hairstyling, and color, and works out of Matthew Preece Salon in Santa Monica, offering expert cuts and color services for both men and women.

His impressive celebrity roster includes:

1. Jamie Lee Curtis

2. Chris Hardwick (NBC's The Wall)

3. Rufus Wainwright

4.“Weird Al” Yankovic

5. Christopher Guest

6. Cole Sprouse

7. Dylan Sprouse

8. Brad Pitt

9. Eugene Levy

10. Lisa Loeb

11. Jennifer Love Hewitt

12. Paris Hilton

13. Linda Thompson

14. Leonard Cohen

15. Courtney Love

16. Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian

17. Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race)

18. Teddy Thompson

19. Jaime Presley

20. Chris Stills

21. Rohan Campbell

22. Maxwell Jenkins

With a career spanning film, television, commercials, editorial, and fashion runway, Sean James brings both artistry and professionalism to every project.

Sean is now available for bookings through Celestine Agency for film, TV, fashion, and red carpet styling.

