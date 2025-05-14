Fight Health Insurance & Fight Paperwork Welcome Doughnut To The Family While Adding Smarter AI

Fight Paperwork Logo

Fight Health Insurance has rolled out two upgrades to its Fight Paperwork platform: a smarter, AI mode with more data and a new chat-based assistant, Doughnut!

- Holden, co-founder Fight Health InsuranceSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since launching Fight Paperwork in beta, we've been listening closely to what healthcare professionals need to focus on care-not on chasing insurance. Today, we're announcing two major improvements that move us closer to that goal: helping you identify winning arguments, streamline documentation, and improve outcomes. We are launching a smarter, more capable model, and a new conversational interface we call Doughnut.📈 Smarter AI, Powered by More DataOur upgraded model is trained on a wider set of real-world appeals and denials, giving it a stronger understanding of what wins and why. It's better at handling nuance-including medical necessity and professional tone-and delivers more tailored, effective appeals that navigate complex insurance processes.Whether you're appealing a routine denial or pushing back on complex policy logic, the model works harder so you don't have to.💬 Meet Doughnut: A Friendlier Way to AppealAppeals aren't one-size-fits-all-and neither are workflows. With Doughnut, our new chat-based interface, users can work through appeal generation step-by-step in a natural, conversational way-aligned with the way technology is evolving. Ask questions, provide context, or get suggestions as you go. It's fast, flexible, and designed to feel less like software-and more like a helpful teammate“Now you can explain your clinical rationale in plain language-and Doughnut turns it into a winning appeal,” said Holden Karau, co-founder of Fight Health Insurance .“We wanted it to feel like a teammate who speaks both provider and insurance.”And it's not just a new interface. Our upgraded model was specifically trained to support this kind of back-and-forth interaction, making its responses more context-aware, relevant, and useful as the conversation unfolds.About Fight Health InsuranceFight Health Insurance builds tools to cut through healthcare's administrative complexity and empower patients and professionals to get the coverage they're owed. Driven by personal frustrations with insurance hurdles, they offer solutions like Fight Health Insurance for patients and Fight Paperwork ( ) for professionals, specifically designed to manage denials and ultimately help people access the care they need.

