Steelhead Productions Named A 2025 Nevada Top Workplace By Review-Journal And Business Press

Steelhead Productions Named to 2025 Top Workplaces

This recognition highlights Steelhead's ongoing commitment to a people-first culture where team members feel valued, empowered, and inspired to grow together.

- Sean Combs, CEO, Steelhead Productions

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nevada Top Workplaces has awarded Steelhead Productions a Top Workplaces 2025 honor. This is the company's fifth time placing on this prestigious list . The list is based solely on employee feedback from a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey measures what matters most to employees: feeling valued, supported, empowered, and inspired to grow together.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.“That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure employees have a voice and are heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Sean Combs, CEO and President of Steelhead Productions, shared,“At Steelhead, our people are our greatest asset. This recognition means so much because it reflects how our team feels about working here. We're committed to creating an environment where everyone feels supported, empowered, and excited to grow together. That's what drives our success and makes Steelhead a special place to be.”

This marks Steelhead's fifth appearance on the Nevada Top Workplaces list since first being recognized in 2020. Over the past five years, the company has experienced tremendous growth, including a major move to a new, state-of-the-art Las Vegas facility. This relocation has accelerated innovation and expanded opportunities for both the team and clients. Steelhead's continued recognition reflects not only its commitment to a people-first culture but also how far the company has come on its journey of growth and transformation.

“Being a Steelheader means showing up every day with an obsession for service, tackling new challenges with optimism, and learning from both wins and setbacks-not just for our clients, but for each other,” said Omar Jimenez, Account Director and this year's Steelheader of the Year, an honor the company nominates and awards annually.“Being named a Best Place to Work for the fifth time proves that when you put people first, results follow. At Steelhead, we do serious work and have a lot of fun along the way.”

The group will enjoy this win at an upcoming 'Cabana Day' at Stadium Swim, located in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas at the Circa Resort. And the team has plenty to celebrate. This announcement comes on the heels of the group winning Best Booth Design at the recent Experiential Marketing Summit and placing in the FindIt Top 40 list, highlighting the top exhibit producers in the trade show industry.



ABOUT STEELHEAD PRODUCTIONS

Steelhead, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry, recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage or topworkplaces.

