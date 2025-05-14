State Level Committee To Be Formed For Educational Reforms In Military Schools: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed the administration to set up a state-level committee for educational reforms in the military schools.

“The policy of military schools has been announced with a view to ensuring that a maximum number of students in the state participate in the National Defence Academy (NDA) and to prepare disciplined, confident, team-oriented and leadership-oriented students. There is a demand for improvement in this from the schools, and in line with these demands, and to raise the educational standard, a state-level committee should be formed for this purpose,” he said at the meeting he chaired regarding educational reforms in the military schools.

The Chief Minister said that the committee should study the educational reforms in Sainik schools, quality, admission process, CBSE curriculum and various demands of the schools and submit a report to the state government within a month. After receiving the committee's report, a policy decision will be taken in the interest of the students.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse said that the government is positive about providing quality educational facilities in military schools, saying that the committee should conduct a physical inspection of the schools, study the demands and problems of the schools in detail and submit a report within a time frame.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said that swift action should be taken to ensure the transparent and effective implementation of the sand policy recently approved by the state cabinet. The policy proposes the availability of sand at cheaper rates and to curb unauthorised sand mining.

Bawankule said that according to the new policy, the state government is conducting a tendering process for the extraction of sand from the sand group in the riverbed, transportation of the excavated sand to the depot and construction and management of the sand depot.

“According to this new policy, the common man will get relief. Sand will be available to everyone, and the royalty amount will be waived as per the sand policy. Also, royalty receipts should be delivered to the beneficiaries constructing houses through the group development officers for providing sand from the nearest sand depot. Sand should be made available for construction in the villages. For this, the District Collector should hold a meeting with the Guardian Minister and the Tehsildars, with the MLAs and release the sand as per their demand,” he added.

Further, Bawankule asked the administration to establish a state-level committee to ensure that as many workers are registered and they get all the benefits of the government schemes.

He said that the government is implementing a slew of initiatives for the employment, service conditions of building and other construction workers in the state, their safety, health and welfare.

Bawankule said that in order to provide justice to the building and other construction workers in the state and to include them in all government schemes, it is necessary to register a maximum number of workers.

“As a taluka-level committee has been formed for the effective implementation of the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a detailed study should be conducted at the village level by forming a committee for the building and other construction workers comprising local people's representatives, gram sevaks, sarpanchs and other important persons,” he said.