Thompson Thrift Breaks Ground On The Union At Fishers District

INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift , a full-service, nationally recognized real estate company and the master developer of Fishers District, announced today that it has officially broken ground on The Union at Fishers District, the final phase of the master-planned development in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. This mixed-use development will bring new luxury residences, vibrant retail and office space, and Indiana's first AC Hotel by Marriott to one of the state's fastest-growing cities.

"The Union at Fishers District reflects the power of true collaboration across our teams at Thompson Thrift," said Dan Sink, president and chief financial officer at Thompson Thrift Development. "This final phase brings together our deep expertise in construction, residential, and commercial development to deliver a vibrant, high-quality destination that will serve the community for years to come."

Located near Interstate 69 and 116th Street, the commercial portion is expected to complete construction late in 2026 and will include 57,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, 70,000 square feet of Class A office space and a 135-room AC Hotel. Additionally, a central event plaza will serve as a vibrant gathering place for both visitors and residents, fostering a lively atmosphere throughout the year.

"The office space at The Union will meet the growing demand of companies seeking a modern, amenity-rich work environment in a prime location," said Ryan Menard, vice president of development for Thompson Thrift Commercial. "Positioned above retail spaces and framing the central plaza, these offices will benefit from an integrated experience, with restaurants, hotel and entertainment venues just steps away."

Tenants with signed leases include Piedra, a modern, upscale Mexican restaurant; Niku Kitchen offering contemporary Japanese cuisine; Kitchen Social, a polished casual restaurant serving international cuisine; Everbowl, a health-focused, fast-casual spot; and Thai restaurant, Racha Thai. Medical spa Renova Aesthetics and Sweathouz, a wellness-focused facility offering various health and recovery treatments, will also be among the first to open. Thompson Thrift is actively negotiating leases on the remaining spaces.

The Union Flats will be a Class A multifamily community designed to attract residents seeking a modern, upscale living experience. The 251 apartment homes will be located above ground-floor retail space and are expected to welcome residents in late 2026. A standout feature will be the amenity deck, complete with a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor entertainment kitchen, community grilling areas and electric firepits with seating areas. Other community amenities will include a fully equipped fitness center with 24-hour access, bike storage, focus suites, a dog park with agility equipment, a pet spa with grooming station, and much more.

"The Union Flats will bring a modern, elevated living experience to one of Fishers' most dynamic and walkable locations," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "With thoughtfully designed apartment homes and resort-style amenities just steps away from restaurants, shopping and entertainment, we're creating a community where convenience and lifestyle come together."

Inside the studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, residents will find many of the luxury touches Thompson Thrift communities are known for, including elegant quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, side-by-side refrigerator, a full-size washer and dryer, large walk-in closets and energy-efficient LED lighting.

"Fishers is a city that proudly embraces innovation and quality of life," said Fishers' Mayor Scott Fadness. "The Union at Fishers District's walkable design, gathering spaces and diverse shopping, entertainment and hospitality offerings will provide our residents and visitors with exceptional amenities and experiences."

Thompson Thrift first began work on the Fishers District development in 2015 and received a Monumental Award from the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce in 2020 for the first phase. Once completed, the $750 million development will span 123 acres and will offer an array of multifamily, townhome, hotel, office, dining, shopping and entertainment options connected by well-designed walking paths that allow residents and visitors to explore the master-planned development on foot.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily communities and commercial projects across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success-Thompson Thrift Residential, which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities; Thompson Thrift Commercial, which is focused on ground-up commercial and industrial development; and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit .

