Minutes Of The General Meeting Of 14 May 2025 And Additional Information On The Plan To Reinforce The Financial Position

Minutes of the General Meeting of 14 May 2025 - additional information on the progress of the plan to reinforce its financial structure

Paris, 14 May 2025 – The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Clariane (CLARI.PA -

ISIN: FR0010386334) was held on 14 May 2025 (the (( General Meeting ))), chaired by Jean-Pierre Duprieu, Chairman of the Board of Directors during this General Meeting, and attended by Sophie Boissard, Group Chief Executive Officer, Grégory Lovichi, Group Chief Financial Officer, Frédéric Vern, Group General Counsel, the members of the Board of Directors, Nicolas Truelle, Chairman of the Mission Committee and the Statutory Auditors.

Governance

As indicated in a press release published on 24 March 2025, Jean-Pierre Duprieu did not wish to renew his term of office, which was due to expire at the close of the General Meeting by early application of the statutory age limit of 75 years for the role of Chairman. Sylvia Metayer, Independent Director since June 2024, succeeded him as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

All Board members would like to express their warm thanks to Jean-Pierre Duprieu for his major contribution to the quality and stability of the Group's governance, firstly as an Independent Director from 2016 to 2020, then as Chairman of the Board of Directors from 2020 to 2025. They express their full confidence in Sylvia Metayer, new Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, and in Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer, to work together in the interests of the Group and all its stakeholders.

The terms of office of Anne Lalou and Philippe Lévêque as Directors were renewed for one and three years, respectively. The General Meeting also approved the appointment of Olivier Bogillot as Director for a term of three years in replacement of Dr Jean-François Brin whose term of office expired. The Board of Directors would like to thank Dr Jean-François Brin, whose experience and judgment have greatly contributed to the Board's discussions throughout his term of office.

The terms of office of Marie-Christine Leroux and Gilberto Nieddu, Employee Directors, expired at the close of the General Meeting. The most representative trade union organization has appointed Kévin Kaffazi to succeed to Marie-Christine Leroux following this General Meeting. The European Company Committee will shortly appoint the second Director representing the employees.

Attendance at the General Meeting and record of decisions

At this General Meeting, 252 755 285 shares with voting rights and an identical number of exercisable voting rights were represented out of a total of 355 811 455 shares with voting rights, i.e. 71,04 % of shares with voting rights. Predica and Sylvia Metayer did not take part in the vote on the 13th resolution (regulated agreements).

The General Meeting adopted all the resolutions supported by the Board of Directors, i.e. a total of 30 resolutions out of the 30 submitted for approval.

Full voting results will be available on the Company's website ( ).

A replay of the General Meeting will be available on the (( Investors )) section of the Company's website ( ).

Additional information on the plan to strengthen the Group's financial position

On 14 November 2023, the Clariane Group announced a four-part plan to strengthen its financial structure, including to dispose of operational and real-estate assets and to form asset partnerships for around €1 billion in gross disposal proceeds, contributing to the improvement of its financial leverage and debt reduction.

The Group confirms its objective of €1 billion of gross disposal proceeds by end 2025 and specifies that it has not followed up on expressions of interest in its activities in Belgium and the Netherlands.









About Clariane

Clariane est la première communauté européenne de soin dans les moments de fragilité. Elle est présente dans six pays : Allemagne, Belgique, Espagne, France, Italie et Pays-Bas.

Avec leurs différentes expertises, les 60 000 collaborateurs du Groupe travaillent chaque année au service de près de 900 000 personnes accompagnées et soignées dans trois grands domaines d'activités : les maisons de retraite médicalisées (Korian, Seniors Residencias...), les établissements et services de santé spécialisées (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5...) ainsi que les domiciles et habitats partagés (Petits-fils, Ages & Vie...).

Clariane est devenue en juin 2023 société à mission et a inscrit dans ses statuts une nouvelle raison d'être, commune à toutes ses activités : (( Prendre soin de l'humanité de chacun dans les moments de

fragilité )).

Le groupe Clariane est coté sur Euronext Paris, Section B, depuis novembre 2006. Le Groupe a intégré l'indice SBF 120 ainsi que l'indice CAC® SBT 1.5° le 23 septembre 2024.

Euronext ticker: CLARI.PA – ISIN : FR0010386334



Stéphane Bisseuil Benoît Lesieur

Head of Investor Relations Deputy Head of Investor Relations – ESG

+33 6 58 60 68 69 +33 6 64 80 15 90

... ...



Julie Mary Florian Bachelet

Press officer Press officer

+33 6 59 72 50 69 +33 6 79 86 78 23

... ...

