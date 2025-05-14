Miller Johnson Expands Detroit Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The move marks a milestone in the firm's continued growth since opening a Detroit office in 2020

DETROIT, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Johnson, named one of the fastest growing law firms in Michigan by Crain's Detroit Business, today announced the relocation of its Detroit office. After 5 years of significant growth, Miller Johnson moved into a brand-new office on the 36th floor of the Ally Building at 500 Woodward Avenue.

The expansion reflects Miller Johnson's aggressive recruiting approach to bring in talent with decades-long experience and well-known profiles in the market. The Detroit office has grown from 6 to 35 attorneys since opening in 2020.

"Our new office will allow us to better serve our clients and provides our team with a vibrant and collaborative space to work. It also accommodates our rapid growth and allows for more additions in the near- and long-term,” said Fadwa Hammoud , Managing Member of Miller Johnson's Detroit office.“As our client base in southeast Michigan has grown, we have built upon our teams that serve intellectual property, real estate, education, immigration, mergers and acquisitions, estate planning, employment, and litigation needs, among other full-service legal offerings."

The new office offers state-of-the-art facilities, and a modern, collaborative workspace designed to enhance productivity and client engagement. The 24,180 square foot office features 79 offices, 7 conference rooms, and a 950 square foot multi-purpose room overlooking the Ambassador Bridge and the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

About Miller Johnson - Detroit

Miller Johnson is Michigan's Law Firm, a full-service firm providing legal counsel to businesses and individuals in business and corporate, employment and labor, litigation, intellectual property, real estate, and private client matters. In August 2020, Miller Johnson continued on the firm's significant growth trajectory through acquiring Detroit-based Lusk Albertson, a law firm specializing in serving school districts throughout Michigan since 2010. In 2024, Miller Johnson acquired four attorneys from the former Abbott Nicholson, PC, a Troy-based law firm with multiple practice areas of service.

Miller Johnson also has offices in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, with a total of 260 team members across all locations. Firmwide, more than 150 attorneys serve clients in over 70 practice areas and industries nationwide, placing Miller Johnson among the top 10 largest law firms in Michigan by attorney headcount.

