Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

2024 Annual Report


2025-05-14 01:30:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavik 14 May 2025 - Kaldvik AS- (the "Company", ticker: KLDVK) announces
that its board of directors today has approved the Company's annual report for
2024.
The following changes have been made from Q4 report:
-Cost of materials from EURm 68.4 to EURm 67.9
-Other op. exp. from EURm 24.4 to EURm to unfavorable currency fluctuation the parent company, Kaldvik AS, has tax payable of EURm 0.5.
For further information, please contact:
Robert Robertsson CFO
...
About Kaldvik AS
Kaldvik AS is one of the leading salmon farmers in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a
well-developed and fully integrated value-chain controlling all steps from
hatchery to sales, enabling the group to provide its customers with a
sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo
and First North Iceland Growth Market. See for more
information about the Company.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Kaldvik_2024_Annual_Report

MENAFN14052025004107003653ID1109549340

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search