2024 Annual Report
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavik 14 May 2025 - Kaldvik AS- (the "Company", ticker: KLDVK) announces
that its board of directors today has approved the Company's annual report for
2024.
The following changes have been made from Q4 report:
-Cost of materials from EURm 68.4 to EURm 67.9
-Other op. exp. from EURm 24.4 to EURm to unfavorable currency fluctuation the parent company, Kaldvik AS, has tax payable of EURm 0.5.
For further information, please contact:
Robert Robertsson CFO
...
About Kaldvik AS
Kaldvik AS is one of the leading salmon farmers in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a
well-developed and fully integrated value-chain controlling all steps from
hatchery to sales, enabling the group to provide its customers with a
sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo
and First North Iceland Growth Market. See for more
information about the Company.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
