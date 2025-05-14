Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association Honors 'Love Is The Only Solution' & Issues An Urgent VEGAN Appeal

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association is pleased to announce that Love Is The Only Solution , originally launched at a grand event in May 2023, has now been translated into 24 languages and is freely available for download and online viewing. This inspirational work by Supreme Master Ching Hai-a fully enlightened spiritual teacher, humanitarian and bestselling author-outlines how unconditional love, manifested through compassion for all beings, VEGAN living and environmental stewardship, can address humanity's most urgent crises, from pandemics and climate change to conflicts and natural disasters.Since its debut, Love Is The Only Solution has resonated with readers worldwide. The book brings together spiritual guidance, humanitarian insight and practical recommendations-calling on individuals, community leaders and organizations to manifest compassion through actions such as protecting animal welfare, embracing a plant based lifestyle and safeguarding the environment. To ensure its message is accessible across cultures, the Association has released translations in Arabic, Chinese (simplified and traditional), French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese (Aulacese) and other languages.At the launch event, Supreme Master Ching Hai was joined by notable speakers and panelists including filmmaker Keegan Kuhn, cardiologist Dr. Baxter Montgomery, climate advocate Dr. Sailesh Rao and journalist Jane Velez Mitchell, who reflected on the transformative potential of love in healing divisions and advancing global well being. Musical performances by soprano Giorgia Fumanti and sand artist Kseniya Simonova underscored the event's emphasis on unity and creative expression.In Love Is The Only Solution, Supreme Master Ching Hai writes,“Each one of us holds within the power to uplift our world. Let us translate love into action-caring for all sentient life, honoring our planet and extending compassion even toward those with whom we disagree.”“Time is so short. Please be VEGAN right now!” she implores, reminding humanity that personal choices and collective commitment can avert calamities.Her words invite readers to turn empathy into concrete steps, fostering lasting world peace and ecological harmony. By offering this guidance at no cost and in two dozen languages, the Association reaffirms its commitment to inclusive, constructive solutions for contemporary crises-including public health emergencies, environmental degradation and social conflict.For more information, please visitAbout Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association in San JoseEstablished in 1992, Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association in San Jose is a not for profit organization dedicated to promoting inner peace, compassionate living and environmental stewardship. Guided by Supreme Master Ching Hai-an enlightened spiritual teacher, artist and humanitarian-the Association operates Supreme Master Television, a 24/7 non commercial channel offering constructive programming in more than 25 languages.Through initiatives in reforestation, biodiversity preservation and the promotion of an organic VEGAN lifestyle, the Association provides tangible solutions to global challenges. Supreme Master Ching Hai's leadership and philanthropic efforts have been recognized with prestigious honors such as the Gusi Peace Prize, the World Spiritual Leadership Award and proclamations designating Supreme Master Ching Hai Day on February 22 and October 25 in various jurisdictions.Watch Live 24/7 Constructive Programming:Link: v/274113611786

