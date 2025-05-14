Urvenue Wins Overall Reservation Solution Provider Of The Year At Traveltech Breakthrough Awards

The PXMS is a first-of-its-kind platform that helps resorts manage and monetize non-room inventory, including dining, nightlife, spa, recreation, and entertainment. Its signature Itinerary Builder allows guests to plan and book experiences both before arrival and during their stay, all within a personalized guest portal with real-time availability and confirmations.

For operators, the PXMS delivers real-time control over experience operations, inventory, and pricing, unlocking new revenue streams and improving service delivery. Purpose-built for today's experience-driven travel economy, it unifies commerce, operations, and analytics into one system, supporting dynamic pricing, role-based access, real-time inventory management, upselling tools, and seamless distribution across direct and third-party channels.

The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards honor innovation and excellence in travel and hospitality technology. PXMS stood out for transforming how properties package, sell, and manage experiences from pre-arrival through check-out.

The 2025 program received thousands of nominations from over 14 countries, underscoring the global demand for solutions that drive guest satisfaction and operational excellence.

"UrVenue is reshaping the guest journey. Guest satisfaction and operational excellence in hospitality are not mutually exclusive," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards . "By delivering seamless, personalized guest experiences and redefining operational efficiency, UrVenue sets a new gold standard for hospitality technology. UrVenue's PXMS is not just a product; it's a paradigm shift that delivers results at the most complex and high-profile properties. We're proud to award UrVenue with 'Overall Reservation Solution Provider of the Year!'"

For more information about UrVenue and the PXMS, visit

About UrVenue

UrVenue is a leading hospitality technology company offering SaaS-based solutions to sell and manage experiences across entertainment venues and resorts. Its flagship Venue Management System (VMS) powers operations for nightclubs, dayclubs, lounges, and special events, while its PXMS platform, now branded as UrResort, serves hotels, all-inclusives, and integrated resort casinos. Since 2011, UrVenue has been trusted by top brands including Caesars Entertainment, Fairmont Banff Springs, MGM Resorts, Club Med, Wynn Resorts, and Zouk Group. For more information, visit urvenue.

About TravelTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in travel technology products, services, and companies around the world. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of travel technology companies and products in categories that include Property Management, Reservations Platforms, Airline Operations, Travel Analytics and more. For more information visit TravelTechBreakthrough .

